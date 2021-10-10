Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Taylor ROWE, a 28-year-old female.

Taylor was last seen on September 23, 2021 and reported missing to the Thunder Bay Police Service on today’s date.

Taylor is a White female. She is 5’4” tall and weighs 110 pounds She has wavy dark hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.