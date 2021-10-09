Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Midah BOYCE a 27-year-old female.
Midah BOYCE was last seen in the area of John St. and Ontario St. on October 8, 2021 at approximately 1:30p.m.
Midah BOYCE is described as:
– female
– 5 feet 4 inches
– 183lbs
– Medium build
– Medium complexion
– Indigenous
– Brown eyes
– Brown hair
– Scar on left ear, Scar under her lip
Midah was last seen wearing a grey jacket, and a black hoodie
If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.