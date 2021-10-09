Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Midah BOYCE a 27-year-old female.

Midah BOYCE was last seen in the area of John St. and Ontario St. on October 8, 2021 at approximately 1:30p.m.

Midah BOYCE is described as:

– female

– 5 feet 4 inches

– 183lbs

– Medium build

– Medium complexion

– Indigenous

– Brown eyes

– Brown hair

– Scar on left ear, Scar under her lip

Midah was last seen wearing a grey jacket, and a black hoodie

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.