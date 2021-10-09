Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Alicia MOONIAS age 20.

Alicia MOONIAS was last seen in the area of John St. and Ontario St. on October 8, 2021 between 4:00pm and midnight.

Alicia MOONIAS is described as:

– female

– 5 feet 4 inches

– 190lbs

– Large build

– Indigenous

– Medium complexion

– Brown eyes

– Brown hair

Alicia was last seen wearing jogging pants, and a blue jean jacket.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.