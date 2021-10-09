Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Brooklyn HARPER, 13 years old.

Brooklyn HARPER communicated with family on October 8, 2021 at approximately 4:00 pm EDT.

Brooklyn HARPER is described as female, 5’8” tall, brown hair and blue eyes.

Last clothing details are plaid shirt, white shoes and a blue backpack..

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.