Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shelbie McMillan, a 29-year-old woman.

Shelbie was last seen on September 29, 2021 in the area of the 200 block of Castlegreen Drive.

Shelbie McMillan is described as a white female. She is 5’4″, and weighs about 125 pounds, with a thin build, medium length blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a sleeve tattoo on her right arm of a woman, and a sleeve tattoo on her left arm all black.

She was wearing a black sweater, black leggings, grey undershirt and a black packpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shelbie McMillan is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.