Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 23-year-old Gabriel Kakepetum.

Gabriel was last seen on the morning of October 6th, 2021 in the area of Amelia Street West.

Gabriel is an Indigenous male. He is 6’8″ tall and weighs 150 pounds, he has black hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo “Arlo Kakepetum” on his right arm.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gabriel Kakepetum is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.