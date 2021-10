FORT FRANCES – MISSING – The Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police are requesting public assistance with locating a missing 16-year old female, Gracie Smith.

Gracie SMITH is 5’7″ tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has a slim build, long brown hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this female, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.