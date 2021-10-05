Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing male Vincent WINDEGO, a 27-year-old.

Vincent WINDEGO was last seen by family on October 3, 2021. He was reported to the Thunder Bay Police Service this date.

Vincent WINDEGO is an Indigenous male.

Vincent is 6’1” tall with a thin build. He has black straight medium length hair, brown eyes, a goatee and thin mustache.

Clothing descriptors are not available at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p2tips.com.