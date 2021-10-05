Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating missing 26-year-old Tiffany Knapaysweet.

Tiffany was last heard from on October 3, 2021, and family is concerned for her well being.

Tiffany is an Indigenous female, she is 5’5″ and weighs about 150 pounds.

Tiffany has a darker complexion, brown eyes, short brown hair and “IOANA” tattooed on her left arm.

She is also approximately seven months pregnant.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tiffany Knapaysweet is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.