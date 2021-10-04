Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Midah BOYCE, a 27-year-old Indigenous female.

Midah BOYCE was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on October 3, 2021 at approximately noon.

Midah BOYCE is 5’4” tall, and has dark brown medium length straight hair, brown eyes.

Last clothing details are black pants and black sweatshirt.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.