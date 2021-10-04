Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Lindsey Towegishig, a 28-year-old female.

Lindsay was last seen on October 3, 2021 at approximately noon in the area of Oliver Road and Golf Links Boulevard.

Lindsay Towegishig is described as Indigenous.

She is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 160 poundss, with a thin build, long straight red/brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a rose tattoo on her neck and a butterfly tattoo on her right arm.

It is unknown was she was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lindsay Towegishig is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.