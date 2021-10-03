Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person Alicia MOONIAS.

MOONIAS was last seen on 2 October 2021 in the area of Ontario Street.

Moonias is described as 20-year-old Indigenous female.

She is 5’4″ tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alicia MOONIAS is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.