Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Marissa Jacob, a 32-year-old female.

Marissa Jacob was last seen in the area of the Thunder Bay Health Science Center at 20:00 hours on October 1, 2021.

Marissa Jacob is an indigenous female.

She is 5’7″ tall and weighs about 280 lbs, with a heavy build.

She has medium length black hair and brown eyes. Marissa Jacob was last seen wearing black pants, black jacket, red hat and a grey Mickey mouse hoodie

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marissa Jacob is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.