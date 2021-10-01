Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are updating their request for public assistance in locating missing person Fatima AL ALI, a 15-year-old female.

Police report that Fatima AL ALI was last seen on September 30, 2021 at approximately 9:00 pm in the area of Churchill Drive West, Thunder Bay.

Fatima AL ALI is described as a Syrian descent female, she is 5’2” tall, with a thin build. She has shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.