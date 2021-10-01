Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 41 year old Precilla Turtle.

Precilla was last seen at approximately 1:45 in the area of Memorial Avenue and John Street.

Precilla is described as being an Indigenous female. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds and has a medium complexion, brown eyes and short brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and a black mask.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Precilla Turtle is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.