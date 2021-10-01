Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 24-year-old Cheyenne Jacob.

Cheyenne was last seen at 8:00pm on September 30, 2021 at the Thunder Bay Health Science Centre, 980 Oliver Rd.

Cheyenne is described as being an Indigenous female, 5’5″, 164 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cheyenne Jacob is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.