Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 23-year-old River Bluecoat.

River was last seen at 8:00pm at the Thunder Bay Health Sciences Centre at 980 Oliver Road.

River is described as being an Indigenous male, 5’5″, 176 lbs, with brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a black hoodie and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of River Bluecoat is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.