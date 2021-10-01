Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 38 year old Garry Matthews.

Garry was last seen at 8:00pm on September 30th, 2021 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre at 980 Oliver Rd.

Garry is described as being an Indigenous male, 5’9″, 220 lbs, with brown eyes, long black hair in a mullet and braid, with a cross tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing jeans, a grey Echo hoodie and a black cap.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Garry Matthews is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.