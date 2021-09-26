Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Lorna BLACKHAWK, a 31-year-old female.

Lorna BLACKHAWK was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on September 25, 2021 at approximately 9:30 am.

Lorna BLACKHAWK is an Indigenous female. She is 5’11” tall, brown and blonde shoulder length hair, brown eyes.

Last seen wearing a black and white Nike sweater, grey jeans and black sneakers.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.