Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating a missing female, Midah BOYCE, a 27-year-old.

Midah BOYCE was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on September 25, 2021 at approximately 2:00 pm.

Midah BOYCE is an Indigenous female/ She is 5’3” tall, with dark brown medium length straight hair, brown eyes.

Unknown last clothing details.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.