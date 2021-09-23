THC is the cannabinoid responsible for the notoriety of Cannabis. It is considered the ‘bad’ cannabinoid since it is one of the few psychoactive cannabinoids, which are known to alter your state of mind.

CBD Oil Ireland has teamed up with Reakiro and now stocks their Sool line of THC free CBD. This option allows us to provide THC free CBD to the Irish market and avoid any of the legal issues that many others have to endure.

THC is responsible for the ‘high’ experienced by people that ingest or smoke illegal cannabis. It is due to this reason that THC has been prohibited by the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 that makes it illegal to consume or possess substances that contain THC.

Now that time has passed and deeper research has been undertaken, it is now clear that THC has been mostly misunderstood and actually provides a wide variety of benefits for your well-being, but only if you take it with caution.

For instance, full-spectrum CBD products contain a small amount of THC (below 0.2%, which is the legal limit) and the people that use them can really feel the difference. That’s partly down to what’s known as the ‘entourage effect.’ There’s a major argument for the inclusion of THC in CBD oil formula. Her are some CBD FAQs that cover the matter.

For some people, however, even this small amount of THC is perhaps too much, especially professionals that undergo regular drug testing such as drivers, police officers, athletes, etc. or those that don’t want to consume any THC whatsoever.

In all honesty, while the full-spectrum oils are considered more effective, it is sometimes just not worth the risk. That’s why it is good that we now have THC free CBD – but what are 0% THC CBD oils and what benefits do they offer?

What is THC Free CBD Oil?

THC free CBD oil is exactly what it says on the tin. Or is it? It is important to understand the fact that it is difficult or rather nearly impossible to completely get rid of all traces of THC from a hemp-based product.

So, in the vast majority of instances, even 0% THC oil usually contains either THCv or THCa, which are both not psychoactive. The only way to completely get rid of THC from CBD is through an isolated CBD formula that is not fit for human consumption according to the Cannabis Traders Association and the FSA.

For a CBD oil to be considered THC free, it should have a THC level of below 0.0%. The vast majority of THC free CBD oils currently available in the market contain the aforementioned raw THC molecules (THCv and THCa), but they usually only account for about 0.02% of the formula, which is barely even detectable. It makes such products ideal for the people that are tested regularly for controlled substances.

What Benefits Does 0% THC Offer?

While there are many (perhaps most) people in the CBD industry that have a strong stance on the THC benefits, there are equally as many people that would simply prefer it if there is no THC present at all. Especially if you fall into the category of a professional that’s regularly tested for controlled substances such as a professional athlete, professional driver, teacher, or police officer.

While you would have to be incredibly unlucky to test positive after using full-spectrum CBD oil, there have been instances where THC has been detected after testing. It is incredibly rare (and usually it is discovered that the product originally contained far more THC than was advertised), but for obvious reasons, it is impossible to guarantee a negative spot-test.

The variables to be considered are far too many. 0% THC CBD oils contain an incredibly low level of the raw THC compounds that are barely traceable in the bottle and will not actually be detected in a drug test. So, they give you that little bit extra confidence that it is actually possible to get your daily dose of CBD without getting yourself into trouble accidentally.

Secondly, to achieve a CBD oil that’s completely THC free, the hemp plant has to first be refined down to a distillate that contains the cannabinoids along with other valuable oils such as terpenes. During the process, the plant matter that’s responsible for the strong ‘acquired’ taste of hemp is removed leaving a substance that has very little flavor at all.

The best THC free CBD oils are those produced using MCT oil that comes from coconut, which is in itself almost tasteless. It is this that makes them perfect for the people that do not like the hempy flavors that often put many people off!