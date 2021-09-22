Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Jericho WINTER, 22.

Jericho was last seen in the area of Dease and Balmoral Streets at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday, September 20.

Jericho is an Indigenous male. Jerico is 5’10” with a thin build. He has short black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing all black clothing. Further details for clothing descriptors are unavailable at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.