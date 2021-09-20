Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate Karissa TAYLOR, a 24-years-old female.

Karissa TAYLOR was last seen in the area of George Street on September 18, 2021.

Karissa TAYLOR is an Indigenous female. She is about 5’9″ tall with long curly hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, a pink shirt and a brown shawl.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.