Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Katina FIDDLER, a 24-year-old female.

Katina FIDDLER was last seen in the area of Oliver Road on September 18, 2021.

Katina FIDDLER is an Indigenous female. She is about 5’3″ tall with a medium build.

Fiddler has long straight black hair, often in a ponytail, and dark eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt, black pants and a black purse.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.