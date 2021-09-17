Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay Police request public assistance in locating a missing person Quinton CAMERON, a 22-Year-Old male.

Quinton was last seen in the 1700 block of Dease Street at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 16.

He is a male standing about six-feet tall with a medium build and a medium complexion.

Quinton Cameron has brown eyes, short and straight black hair, and a tattoo under his left eye.

No clothing descriptors are available at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.