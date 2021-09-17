He has been creating an incredible music career while raising his son as a single parent.

When people talk about different industries, they never go without mentioning the kind of work and the level of passion youngsters showcase across industries or fields. These young talents have truly changed the game of the industries they have chosen to be in and have brought a refreshing change in their niche, taking it to the next level. Amidst these industries, how could we not mention the consistent growth of the American music scene? The space, though is quite saturated, some individuals have still managed to make their mark by offering something unique to the audiences, to emerge as success stories in the same. Doing exactly that is a single father and an extraordinary music talent named Darius Bell, popularly known by his stage name “FlossMobChase.”

Wondering who FlossMobChase is? Well, this passionate being felt a close inclination towards music at a very young age and realized his true calling. Getting into an industry already filled with many successful and talented players was not a cakewalk for him. Still, trusting his talents and believing in his passion, he dived deep into it anyway. Today, FlossMobChase is a known American hip hop rapper from Chicago, IL.

He has truly hustled his way to the top and has created a special place for himself in the vast American music scene as a hip hop rapper and artist. He gained much momentum when he collaborated with long-time friend and fellow Chicago rapper Lil Bibby, appearing on Lil Bibby’s Free Crack. Soon, FlossMobChase started releasing a series of singles through Soundcloud and listeners got hooked to his music. This also helped him gain recognition in Hip hop magazines from 2015-2017.

The following year, FlossMobChase decided to release his first commercial single titled ‘High Risk’ with ChaseTheMoney, a rising St. Louis producer. Currently, the ace rapper is working with SauceManKeys, his childhood friend and fellow Chicago producer and early this year, they even released several singles.

What attracted people’s attention more was the fact that FlossMobChase as an independent artist, even signed himself to his own record label named ‘Token, LLC’. As a single parent, Darius Bell has gone ahead in inspiring many other budding rappers and artists and made them believe in the power of true passion and determination.

To know more, follow him on Instagram @flossmobchase.