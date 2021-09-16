Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person Vanessa PAAVOLA aged 34.

Vanessa PAAVOLA was last seen in the area of Academy Drive on September 11th or 12th and reported to Thunder Bay Police Service on today’s date.

PAAVOLA is described as:

-female

-Indigenous

-5 feet in height

-100 pounds

-Thin build

-Long dark brown hair

-Brown eyes

-Pierced ears

No clothing descriptors are available at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.