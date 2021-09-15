Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 21-year-old Clifton Loon.

Clifton was last seen on September 13, 2021 at the Thunder Bay Airport.

Clifton is an Indigenous male, 184 cm, 80 kg, with a medium complexion, brown eyes, black hair and a tattoo of the San Jose Sharks with a heart, cross and star on his left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clifton Loon is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.