Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 33-year-old Anna-Lisa Perusse.

Anna-Lisa was last seen at approximately 7:30 pm on September 13th, 2021 in the area of John Street and Memorial Avenue.

Anna-Lisa is described as being a caucasian female. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes, brown hair and a tattoo of a tree heart on her right forearm.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anna-Lisa Perusse is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.