Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Melodina WESLEY, 26 years old.

Melodina WESLEY was last spoken to by family on September 8 , 2021 and reported to Thunder Bay Police on September 11, 2021.

Melodina WESLEY is an Indigenous female. She is 5’4” tall with a medium build, weighing approximately 140 pounds.

WESLEY has black short hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants

No photo is available at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.