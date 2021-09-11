Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Lorna BLACKHAWK, 31 years old.

Lorna BLACKHAWK was last seen in the area of Ontario Street on September 10, 2021 at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Lorna BLACKHAWK is described as an Indigenous female, 5’11” tall, brown and blonde shoulder length hair, brown eyes.

Last seen wearing a long green tunic and camouflage pants.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.