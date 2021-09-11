Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Fatima Al Ali.

Fatima was last seen at approximately 11:00 pm on September 10th, 2021 in the are a of River Street and Hill Street.

Fatima is described as being a female of Syrian decent, 5’2″, 120 lbs, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Fatima Al Ali is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.