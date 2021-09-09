The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 42 year old Sarah SHUNK.

Sarah was last seen in the City of Thunder Bay in June of 2018. Family is concerned for her welfare and formally reported her as a missing person to the Thunder Bay Police Service on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Sarah is described as being a White female, standing 5’10” tall and weighing 115 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Please note that the names and dates in this release have been verified and are correct. Many social media users have made assumptions about this investigation, which has led to some misidentifying of the missing person. Misinformation spread online can be hazardous to an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sarah is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.