Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Fabian OTTERTAIL, 61 years old.

Fabian OTTERTAIL was last spoken to by family on September 1st or 2nd, 2021 and the missing person was reported to Thunder Bay Police on today’s date.

Fabian OTTERTAIL is an Indigenous male. Ottertail is 6’2” tall with a slim build, weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has brown short curly hair and brown eyes.

No clothing descriptors are available. No photo available at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.