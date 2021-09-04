Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 25-year-old Thearon Desmoulin.

Thearon was last heard from on August 30th, 2021, he is not from Thunder Bay and family is concerned for his welfare.

Thearon is an Indigenous male.

Thearon is 5’9″, 180 poundss, with a light complexion, green eyes and brown / blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black Puma t-shirt, black pants, a black /red Raptors hat and black/red Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thearon Desmoulin is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.