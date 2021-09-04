Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting public assistance in helping to locate missing 27-year-old Melissa KOWTIASH

KOWTIASH was last heard from on September 2, 2021.

KOWTIASH is an Indigenous female. She is 5’9″ tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Melissa has brown eyes and black hair with pink streak in it, and a lip piercing.

KOWTIASH was last seen wearing black pants and slippers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Melissa KOWTIASH is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.