Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is continuing their request for public assistance as the search for missing person Marcus MOONIAS, 29, continues.

Marcus is an Indigenous male standing about 5’6” tall with a heavy build.

Moonias has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a dark-coloured short-sleeve shirt, and light-coloured pants. He was also carrying two bags.

He was last seen in the 200 block of Bay Street on Saturday, Aug. 28 at about 9:15 pm.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Marcus please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.