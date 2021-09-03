For most of us, our hair is our pride. Good hair can elevate our appearance, which is why we adore it so much. This also explains why balding affects us adversely. Male pattern baldness is a common concern amongst men that affects a majority of the population. While some people are comfortable and can pull off the bald look, for most, it affects their confidence and consequently their general life.

Thankfully, technology has now advanced to a stage where balding is easily treatable. Hair transplant surgeries are gaining traction as solutions for balding. BlueMagic Group International is one of the pioneers in the game. Headquartered in London, with offices in Istanbul and Tirana, its clinics offer multiple tried, tested, and celebrated methods such as high-quality Micro FUE Sapphire and DHI Choi pen hair transplants, along with the best PRP treatments.

However, like with any other medical treatment, people have preconceived notions about hair transplants. As the industry leaders, experts from BlueMagic Group will today dispel these myths through their ground-breaking work. Here are the 3 common myths that they encounter.

Hair transplant looks unnatural

With the right surgeon, the transplant is indiscernible from your normal hair. Since both FUE and FUT majorly use your own follicles for the graft, the characteristics are the same. The surgeons at BlueMagic Clinic take special care to ensure that the angle and direction of the hair are the same as natural hair.

Hair transplant gives immediate results

Since the surgery involves the transplantation of hair follicles, it takes time for hair to grow. It is also common for transplanted hair to fall off after 2-3 months, which indicates that the follicle is making way for new, better strands. On average, it takes 6-8 months for the full effects of the surgery to manifest.

Hair transplant is not affordable

This depends on where you’re getting it done from. BlueMagic prides itself on providing best-in-class treatments for affordable rates and has bolstered medical tourism in Istanbul thanks to its growing reputation. Clinics such as BlueMagic Group, which are sensitive about finances, also offer instalments and other options for payments. Ultimately, a hair transplant is an investment in your confidence and security, which is worth the price.

Hair transplants can change lives. And with experienced professionals such as BlueMagic International behind the knife, we can be sure that our hair and our heads are in good hands.