Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate missing person Robert RUSNICK, a 39-year-old male.

Robert RUSNICK was last seen on July 20, 2021 in the area of Marks Street South and reported to Thunder Bay Police on today’s date.

Robert RUSNICK is described as a caucasian male, 6’2” tall with a slim build, approximately 160 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

No clothing descriptors are available.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.