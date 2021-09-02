Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting public assistance in locating missing person Fatima AL ALI, a 15-year-old female.

Fatima AL ALI was last seen on September 2, 2021 at approximately 1:00 am in the area of Stephens Street, Thunder Bay.

Fatima AL ALI is described as a Syrian descent female.

She is 5’0” tall, and weighs about 100 pound with a thin build.

She has shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.