International Rampwalk Trainer,choreographer,National & international director Fashion Model Pramath Bhat who is organising many shows,training camps across the globe, says aspiring models & artists must understand the business of fashion industry.Models today face a lot of competition,challenges with the growing craze for the fashion industry says Pramath Bhat who is the founder of Pramath’s Star company international Modelling Agency.At the very young age he has been made his mark at the fashion industry with his working style & classy looks.With inclusivity and diversity being part of the fashion world , Pramath hopes to help aspirants from across the country succeed. In January show that is Mr.carismático & Miss.carismática INDIA INTERNATIONAL|2021 Season-1 , beauty pageant clips was been all over the social media and has got the outstanding appreciation by the regional & national news media.With the Models who have been part of that event.

Having spent over 3+ years in fashion, Pramath speaks about the importance of Modelling Agency in Indian modelling industry: Models joining agencies get them work, with good remuneration for freshers along with the safe professional environment.To be a successful Model in the fashion world or any field one should always know how to balance their personal and professional life. In the long run, how you handle your success is far more important than getting famous, says Pramath Bhat.

What must Aspiring/Fresher models keep in mind before starting the journey?

Apart from focussing on only looks and fitness, one needs to think in one’s internal well-being and financial stability.frankly, this is a short-term profession and a very fast-moving life. Communication is also very important. I have seen that models lack behind in this and get into a lot of trouble and uncomfortable positions. It is important to know how to communicate ones issues in the right way.

What are some of the problems you will help male models overcome?

It is important for every male model to know how to get into Modelling agencies and represent themselves, how to go about their contracts and know that doing for collaboration will surely be helpful at the beginning. There should always be a particular plan & should know the market rates for any kind of work that they do. All models, male or female, must have different interests till the time modelling becomes a profession for them. This is where most of them fails. It is very important for to have backup plans as there is a huge competition for every industry work.