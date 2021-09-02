FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION – MISSING – Anishinabek Police Service Police are asking for public help as they search for a missing 30-year-old.

Marcus Moonias, a 30-Year-Old male was last seen in the 200 block area of Bay Street in Thunder Bay where he was dropped off by a taxi cab on August 30, 2021.

Moonias is 5’7″ tall and weighs about 233 pounds.

Moonias has brown eyes and short black hair.

The Fort William Detachment of the Anishinabek Police Service would like anyone with information to call APS. You can reach APS at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).