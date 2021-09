Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police are looking for assistance in locating 19 yr old Rabina Anderson. She was last seen in 300 Block of Bay Street on August. 31 at 01:00.

Rabina Anderson is described as 5″5″ and weighs about 130 pounds. She has long Brown hair and Brown eyes.

Rabina Anderson was last seen wearing brown crop top grey leggings and white Nike shoes.