Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Mariah MESERVIA .

Mariah MESERVIA was last seen on evening of August 31 at about 23:30 pm in the area of 122 Cumberland Street.

Mariah MESERVIA is an Indigenous female standing about 5’5” tall, and weighing about 100 pounds with a thin build. She has long straight brown hair with, blue/green eyes.

She was last seen wearing, white sweater with blue sleeves, black legging and white sneakers.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.