Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Starlene BEARDY, a 38-Year-Old female.

Starlene was last seen in the 200 block of Secord Street at about 9 pm on Saturday, August 28.

She is an Indigenous female standing 5’3” tall with a medium build. She has brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

No photo is available for public distribution at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.