Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating a missing female, Sabrina SHEWAYBIC.

Sabrina SHEWAYBIC was last seen on Monday, August 30. 2021 at about 5:40 pm in the area of Walnut Street.

Sabrina SHEWAYBIC is an Indigenous female standing about 5’0” tall, 98 pounds with a thin build. She has short black hair with, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.