Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting public assistance in locating missing person Charlie EVERSON-GREENE, 26.

Charlie was last seen at about 8 pm on Thursday, August 26 in the zero-to-100 block of Algoma Street North heading toward Red River Road.

She is an Indigenous female standing about 5’3” tall with a medium build. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey pants and black shoes.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.