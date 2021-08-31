Thunder Bay – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate missing female, Fatima AL ALI.

Fatima AL ALI was last seen on Monday, August 31, 2021 at about 12:00 a.m. in the area of Stephens Street.

Fatima AL ALI is described as a Syrian descent female standing about 5’0” tall, 100lbs with a thin build. She has shoulder length black hair with, and brown eyes.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.