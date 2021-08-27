Turning a dream into reality can happen to anyone. All you need is a plan, determination, and willingness to put in the work. Just ask Nebo Bandovic. He has made all of his dreams come true through real estate investing.

Nebo Bandovic was born in Montenegro where he lived in a home with one room with his parents and his brother. He immigrated to the US with no money to play soccer in 1985. At the time, he didn’t speak English, but he knew he wanted to create an amazing life for himself. While playing soccer, he met his mentor—a successful real estate investor who opened his eyes to the possibilities that lie in the passive income generated by investing in real estate.

Nebo had no fears. Instead, he was fueled by motivation and perseverance. Even in the face of competition and failure, he was the master of his destiny. With financial freedom being the foundation of everything he does, Nebo isn’t afraid to take risks or attack problems. “There were times when the real estate market was down but I always survived in the real estate industry,” says Nebo.

Setting and achieving high goals is possible for anyone. Nebo Bandovic believes that with the right mentorship and training, anyone can obtain financial freedom. “I am very unique. How many brokers and successful investors can say they made financial freedom? I am an immigrant and didn’t go to American schools like other people, yet I made it in real estate,” says Nebo.

All of Nebo’s determination and hard work have paid off. Not only has he found his own freedom through real estate investing, but he also offers brokerage and mentorship services through NB Elite Realty. “Yes, soccer gave me a name and gave me starting capital, but real estate investments made all my dreams come true,” says Nebo.