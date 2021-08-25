KENORA – MISSING – OPP in Kenora seek public assistance in helping to locate a missing 12-year-old female.

Mya MCKAY is an Indigenous female with a heavy build and shoulder length hair.

May is 5’7″and weighs about 185 pounds. She was reported missing at 8:50 am CDT. on August 25, 2021.

She was last seen in the Muriel Lake Road area, and is believed to be wearing black running shoes, black sweatpants and typically wears a hoodie.

Anyone with information about the missing youth is asked to call the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 548-5534.